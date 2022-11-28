This evening's outlook for York: Mostly cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible late. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for York
