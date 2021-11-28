 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York

Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News