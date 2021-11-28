For the drive home in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York
