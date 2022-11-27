Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Mainly clear. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.