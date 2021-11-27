 Skip to main content
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

