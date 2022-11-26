This evening in York: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for York
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
After unusually cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
