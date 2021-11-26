Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
