 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for York

Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News