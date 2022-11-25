 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the York News-Times is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for York

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News