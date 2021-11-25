Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.