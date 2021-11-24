For the drive home in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for York
