Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 29F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

