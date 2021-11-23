This evening in York: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
