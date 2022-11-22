 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the York News-Times is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for York

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News