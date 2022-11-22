This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for York
