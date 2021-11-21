Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for York
