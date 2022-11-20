Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.