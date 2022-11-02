This evening in York: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Thursday, it will be a warm day in York. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for York
