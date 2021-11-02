Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.