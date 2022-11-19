This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for York
