 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for York

Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News