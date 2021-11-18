 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for York

Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for York: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News