Tonight's weather conditions in York: Mainly clear. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for York
