Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

