Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures are tumbling across the area this morning with rain around as well. Find out when the rain chance will come to an end and how cold it's going to feel today, tonight, and Friday here.
Scattered snow showers along a cold front today. With the front temporarily stalling, some are going to see more snow than others. See when snow is most likely and how much is expected here.
The snow has departed the area, but the cold temperatures aren't going anywhere. Wind chills no higher than the upper 20s today. Find out what it's going to feel like tonight and Wednesday here.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Just as cold today as yesterday, but more wind, so feeling colder. Just as we try to warm up, another cold front will slam us Thursday. Thursday night wind chills will be brutal. Check them out here.
Not only are temps well below normal today, windy conditions are making it feel even colder. An exceptionally cold Friday night is expected as well. Here's what's in store for the rest of the weekend.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 11-degree low is forecasted. We w…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …