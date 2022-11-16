 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

