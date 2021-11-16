Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.