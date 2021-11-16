 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for York

Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News