Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for York
