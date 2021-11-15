Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Very wi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We w…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We…
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see a m…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will b…