Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.