 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for York

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in York: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News