This evening's outlook for York: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in York. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for York
