For the drive home in York: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Very wi…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We w…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.