 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for York

Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in York: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News