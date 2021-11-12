 Skip to main content
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

