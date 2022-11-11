 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Clear. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

