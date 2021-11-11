 Skip to main content
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy and windy. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be a cold day in York Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in York, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

