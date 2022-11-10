For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in York Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for York
