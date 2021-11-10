York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for York
