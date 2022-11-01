For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Off and on rain expected today, but it looks like some will be seeing more than others. Find out who has the best chance of rain and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast.
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
All showers have left the area and skies will eventually become sunny Friday. Temperatures on the rise. Find out if the warming trend will continue and if rain will stay away in our weekend forecast.
It won't be feeling like the first day of November this afternoon! High temps will be 20 degrees warmer than usual. Get ready for the wind to ramp up in a big way on Wednesday. Full details here.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. You may want to…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in York. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…