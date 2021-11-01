 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for York

Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in York: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News