May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.