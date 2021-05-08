York's evening forecast: Windy with showers and a few thundershowers likely during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 d…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
This evening's outlook for York: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible…
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It shoul…