May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Windy with showers and a few thundershowers likely during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.