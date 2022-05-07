This evening in York: Cloudy and windy early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. York will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for York
