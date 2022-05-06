 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

