May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. York will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

