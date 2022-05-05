This evening in York: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for York
