For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for York
