May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.