For the drive home in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 23% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for York
