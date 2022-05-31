 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

