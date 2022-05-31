For the drive home in York: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Rain chance lingers in far eastern Nebraska Thursday, big temperature difference across the state
With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The…
Watch now: Dry in the western half of the state, but rain and chilly conditions continue for eastern Nebraska Wednesday
Rain and clouds will slowly exit Nebraska from west to east, but for some it won't happen until Thursday. See when the rain chance ends for our area and what kind of temperatures are expected.
For the drive home in York: Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for…
This evening in York: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. S…
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Don't go…