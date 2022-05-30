This evening in York: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in York. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for York
