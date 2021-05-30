 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for York

May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in York: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in York. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News