This evening in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for York
