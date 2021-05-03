Tonight's weather conditions in York: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 43F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for York
