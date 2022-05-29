May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.